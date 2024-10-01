Major League Sports Report For Monday Includes Chiefs, Mizzou & Royals

The Chiefs are 4-0, but it might have come at a price in a 17-10 win over the Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

Rasheed Rice was carted off the field with what looked to be a pretty serious knee injury.

His season may very well be up in the air.

On the field, Patrick Mahomes hooking up with Travis Kelsey.

37 grabs, 89 yards for the Chiefs tight end Xavier Worthy.

73 yards through the air and a touchdown.

His role may very well increase if Rice is out for any lengthy period of time.

Mizzou football, they do not play on Saturday, by week.

They move up a couple of spots to No. 9 in the Associated Press poll with Texas A&M looming.

Royals are in the playoffs.

They’ll begin that wild card round on Tuesday.

It will be three games against the Baltimore Orioles.