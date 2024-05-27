High School Sports Champions Crowned, Mizzou Softball & The Royals Lose All Top The Monday Sports Report

Well, we’ve got two champions at the state track meet from over the weekend here locally.

First, we told you Friday about Ty Wiethop winning the class 4 boys long jump competition.

He’s got some company.

Joined by Landon Childs of School of the Osage, class 4 boys pole vault competition.

So congratulations to both Ty at Camdenton and Landon there at School of the Osage for their state championships.

On now to Mizzou softball as the Tigers fall a game short of the College World Series.

Larissa Anderson’s team, they lose in extra innings last night to the Duke Blue Devils 4-3 in the deciding game of their three-game Super Regional Series.

Duke scored four times in the ninth inning only to watch Mizzou come all the way back themselves and score three.

They had a chance to win it in the ninth, but don’t get it done.

The Tigers’ season comes to an end and they have still not made their first College World Series since 2011.

The Kansas City Royals, their eight-game winning streak, their longest since 2017, snapped on Sunday.

They lose to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-1.