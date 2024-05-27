Camdenton Looking At Several High Profile Projects Including Airport & Highway Expansions

The City of Camdenton continues looking toward the future with a couple of high-profile projects which are expected to provide a financial boost to the coffers.

Administrator Jeff Hooker says expanding the number of hangars at Camdenton Memorial-Lake Regional Airport is very much needed to accommodate air traffic.

“There’s a large demand for airplane hangers in the Lake area. We’re looking at an agreement with a private vendor to build probably 6 or 7 large hangers this year.”

Hooker also says the water and sewer extension along the north business route should also translate to more businesses coming to the city.

“It’s like 5,000 ft of water line and 6,000 ft of sewer line…which is going to bring North Business 5 out to the overpass….so I think that’s going to be a boost to the city as well, when those services are out there.”

The water and sewer expansion is also expected to clear the way for MoDOT to expand the roadway from 3-5 lanes with that work to begin in early 2025.