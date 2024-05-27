Two People, Including an 8-Year-Old Child, Injured in Miller County Accidents

Two people are injured in separate traffic accidents just over an hour apart early Monday afternoon in Miller County.

The highway patrol says the first happened on eastbound-54 at Hunter Road when 40-year-old Kristina Gibson experienced a medical incident sending the car off the roadway where it struck a tree, overturned and caught on fire. Gibson was not injured but an 8-year-old boy in the vehicle suffered moderate injuries. He was flown to University Hospital.

The second accident happened on westbound highway-42 east of Martin Road when a car driven by 33-year-old Nicole Mullins, of Florissant, crossed over the centerline striking a motorcycle. 41-year-old Justin Alexander, of Iberia, was riding the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to Lake Regional Hospital. Mullins was not hurt but she was arrested, however, and is expected to be charged with felony DWI and leaving the scene of an accident. She was taken to the Maries County Jail.