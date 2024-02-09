Highway-5 Roadside Fire Spreads, Burns 40 Acres and Storage Building

What started as an apparent roadside fire along Highway-5 spread rapidly through the woods Thursday afternoon keeping several lake area fire districts and the conservation department busy.

Sunrise Beach Fire Chief Joe Laplant tells KRMS News about 20 acres of very difficult terrain were involved with the fire which also spread to Eagle Eye Storage on Wading Bird Road causing moderate damage throughout the structure.

There were also more brush fires up the road charring another 20 acres or so for a total of around 40 acres.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fires is undetermined at this point.

Assisting Sunrise Beach were personnel from Mid-County, Gravois, Lake Ozark, Osage Beach and the Missouri Department of Conservation.