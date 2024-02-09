Man Leads Camden County Sheriff’s Office On Manhunt Following A Sequence Of Events

A Climax Springs man wanted on multiple warrants leads Camden County deputies and highway patrol troopers on a manhunt.

Sergeant Scott Hines, from the sheriff’s office, says the sequence of events started with the possible sighting of the suspect late Thursday afternoon.

“There’s a gentleman by the name of Nathan Hammond. He’s about 40 years old, white male, usually wears a pretty short haircut. He’s got some very distinctive facial tattoos and tattoos on the front of his neck. He’s wanted on several felony charges for assault and some property damage and some weapons charges.”

Hines also says Hammond is to be considered armed and dangerous.

“If you see Mr. Hammond, don’t approach him. Do not try to engage with him, but call 911. Our dispatchers and communications officers are aware they’re expecting your calls. If you see him in that area.”

KRMS will pass along more details on the manhunt when they become available.