Highway Patrol Makes Numerous Arrests Over The Weekend

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 13, 2021 , , , , ,

The highway patrol says they made three arrests over the weekend in the lake area.

The first was reported Friday evening when a 40-year-old man from Stover was taken in for careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, operating without a valid license, no insurance and DWI.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail.

The other two arrests by the highway patrol over the weekend in the lake area happened Saturday afternoon during a routine traffic stop for speeding.

The result…the two 20-year-old’s from Vicksburg, Mississippi, were found to be in possession of a misdemeanor amount of marijuana…they were both processed roadside before being released with future dates in Camden County.

