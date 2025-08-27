Highway Patrol Prepares For Last Big “Summer Holiday” Traffic Period

With the last big holiday of the summer just a couple days away, the highway patrol is sending out its friendly reminder that it’s everyone’s responsibility to ensure it’s as safe of a weekend as it can be.

Superintendent Colonel Michael A. Turner says the highway patrol will be out in force participating in Operate CARE, or “Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort” targeting those who speeding, not paying attention and driving impaired.

Over the same holiday in 2024, 17 people died and 498 others were injured in more than 1,000 traffic crashes investigated by the highway patrol. There were also 110 people busting for drunk driving.

On the water in 2024, there were four boating crashes resulting in two fatalities and eight injuries. One person also drowned and six people were arrested for boating while intoxicated.

The official holiday counting period begins at 6-PM on Friday and comes to an end at 11:59 Monday night.