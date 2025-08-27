fbpx

Wed. Aug 27th, 2025

 

Attorney General Bailey Celebrates Court Win For School Choice In Missouri

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has announced what he is calling a “major win for Missouri families” after a Cole County judge denied a request for a temporary restraining order aimed at stopping the implementation of House Bill 12.

The bill, described as the legislature’s landmark investment in school choice,  appropriates $50-million to the Missouri Empowerment Scholarships Accounts Program which gives parents the choice where their kids go to school.

Bailey says the court victory expands educational choice by strengthening public schools across the state.

On the other end of the lawsuit was the Missouri National Education Association which the court declared failed to meet the bar for extraordinary relief.

Reporter Mike Anthony