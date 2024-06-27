fbpx

Highway Patrol Releases Boat Fire Details in Osage Beach

The highway patrol’s water division has now released details about a dock and boat fire shortly before 1:00 Tuesday morning that injured one person.

The patrol says a 1996 Bayliner was docked in Salt Hollow Cove at the 21-mile mark when the engine caught on fire. The blaze then spread to the dock and a nearby personal watercraft requiring the services of the Osage Beach and Mid-County fire districts.

25-year-old Brandon McIntosh, of Holts Summit, was seriously burned and taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Bayliner was totaled in the blaze while the P-W-C sustained minor damage.

Reporter Mike Anthony