OBPD Tops OBFD for Blood Drive Bragging Rights

Who says one vote doesn’t make a difference…?

In the case of Monday’s “Boots, Badges and Bandages Blood Drive in Osage Beach, just one donation was the difference as the city police department walks away with bragging honors over the fire department for at least the next year.

The drive was put on by the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks which covers Lake Regional Hospital and other facilities across the Ozarks region.

If you missed your chance to support your favorite first responders in Osage Beach, the C-B-C-O does have several other similar challenges scheduled in the near future. That information is available on the C-B-C-O website.