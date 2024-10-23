Highway Patrol Reminds Residents To “Play It Safe” During Weekend Trick-Or-Treating Activities

With Halloween Day falling mid-week next week, several activities are happening this weekend to mark the day in advance in the lake area.

And with the weekend activities also comes the highway patrol’s annual words of encouragement to make sure your celebrations are safe.

The tips start with drivers and pedestrians staying alert wherever the activities are taking place.

Other tips include: considering makeup instead of masks which could obstruct a child’s vision, wearing light-colored costumes, adding reflective tape if going out at night, bringing a flashlight along for more visibility, use flame resistant costumes and consider going along with your kids for the activities.

And if you plan to go to an adult party with liquid spirits for Halloween, have a sober driver available to get you home.