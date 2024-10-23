Missouri Woman To Remain Free Despite Push From AG Office To Keep Her Locked Up

A Missouri woman whose conviction was overturned…after decades in prison…will remain free.

Missouri’s top prosecutor has lost his latest effort to challenge a judge’s decision to overturn a murder conviction.

Before being released, earlier this year, Sandra Hemme spent 43 years behind bars for the killing of a 31-year old library worker…that her attorneys argue was committed by a discredited police officer…who died in 2015.

The judge writes that some arguments raised by Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office…in an effort to send Hemme back to prison…bordered “on the absurd” and has given prosecutors 10 days to refile charges.