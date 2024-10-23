Trial Of Iberia Woman Accused Of Murder Postponed Yet Again – Now To Take Place In 2025

For at least the 6th time since the case was filed against an Iberia woman accused of killing her husband back in December-2018, a jury trial has been cancelled and rescheduled.

The latest trial of Amy Murray, who was working as a Jefferson City Correctional Center nurse and having a romantic relationship with an inmate at the time of the alleged killing, had been scheduled to begin on January 14, 2025.

That date, last week, was also cancelled.

Murray is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, arson and tampering with evidence.

She’s accused of poisoning her husband, Joshua Murray, with antifreeze and then setting the bedroom on fire in an apparent attempt to hide the poisoning.

The case is being heard in Laclede County on a change of venue from Miller County.

The new trial date is now set for October 2025.