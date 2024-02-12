Highway Patrol Reports Numerous Arrests At The Lake And Four Fatalities Across Missouri

The highway patrol reports half-a-dozen arrests in the lake area over the weekend.

Four of the arrests were for driving under the influence…three for alcohol and the other for drug intoxication.

Two people were also arrested for driving while revoked.

Three of the arrests happened in Camden County, two in Miller County and the other in Morgan County.

There were also four fatalities on Missouri highways and biways over the weekend.

Two of the fatalities happened Friday when a 53-year-old woman from Kansas City died in an accident on I-435 northbound in Clay County and a 66-year-old man from Holden died in an accident on Northwest-475th Road in Johnson County.

The other two fatalities were reported on Saturday when a 71-year-old man from Florissant died in an accident New Halls Ferry Road in St. Louis, and the other on Sunday when a 27-year-old Gladstone man died in an accident on I-70 westbound in Lafayette County.

So far this year statewide, there have been 15 fatalities reported by the highway patrol.