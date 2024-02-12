Missouri Senators Looking At The Issues Of Abortion Once Again

Missouri senators spend more time on Senate Bills dealing with the issue of abortion.

Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman of Arnold is the sponsor.

She tells colleagues her proposal would modify provisions relating to public funding of abortion facilities and affiliates, and provisions relating to Missouri healthnet…..“providers make it clear in statute that this body and the state does not want any funds to be used or provided to a provider who is affiliated with Planned Parenthood.”

This measure is considered a precursor to Senate Bill 748, which would extend the existing federal reimbursement allowance for Missouri hospitals.

During discussion, Senator Tracy McCreary of St. Louis county offered an amendment that would add exceptions for rape and incest….“I think the consensus is that Missouri law went too far when they banned all abortion.”

Discussion could continue at any time on Senate bills 1168 and 810.

This year’s regular session of the General Assembly comes to an end on May 17th.