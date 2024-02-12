Voters To Decide Fate Of Two Sales Tax Initiatives For Lake Ozark Fire

When voters in the Lake Ozark Fire District go to the polls in April, they will decide the fates of two sales tax initiatives.

Chief Marc Carr says the fire district is asking voters to approve one initiative dedicated to the fire protection portion of the district and the other initiative which is dedicated to the ambulance service portion of the district.

Both measures are seeking a one-half cent increase in the sales tax which, if approved on April 2nd, would also result in an equal reduction of the future property tax for district residents.

More information about the ballot issues is available by contacting the Lake Ozark Fire District.