Highway Patrol Still Looking For Info On Rolla Man’s Death

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is turning to the public for information about a cold-case suspicious death of a Rolla man.

The patrol says evidence and circumstances surrounding the 1985 death of 68-year-old William “Bill” Sundermeyer make it a suspicious case and that it’s believed there are individuals who know details about what happened which could solve the case and bring closure to Sundermeyer’s family.

Sundermeyer’s body was discovered in rural Dent County two or three days after he was last seen in Rolla in 1985.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the highway patrol.