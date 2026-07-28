Highway Patrol Reports Numerous Accidents, Arrests And One Drowning Over The Weekend

Another summer weekend for the highway patrol with one drowning, three traffic accidents and five arrests being reported in the lake area.

The drowning happened when a 62-year-old man from Shawnee, Kansas, entered the water from a dock in the Gravois Mills area and failed to resurface.

One of the accidents happened along Willow Creek in Camden County when a motorcycle ran off the road and down an embankment ejecting a passenger who suffered minor injuries.

Another accident happened at a residence along Route-W in Morgan County when a car was in neutral and rolled down a hill striking a tree…one person in the car suffered minor injuries.

The third accident happened on Lost Valley Road in Benton County when a car ran off the road, struck a tree and a concrete wall before going airborne and overturning onto its side.

The driver was able to walk away with only minor injuries.

And ss for the arrests…four people were arrested in Camden County…one each for driving and boating while intoxicated and two for driving revoked or suspended.

The other arrest, a DWI, was reported in Benton County.