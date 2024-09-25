“Hold In Place” Order Issued for Dogwood Elementary in Camdenton

Parents and guardians in the Camdenton School District are notified about a “Hold in Place” order issued for a short time on Wednesday for Dogwood Elementary School.

City Police Chief Jeff Beauchamp says his department was notified about what was reported as some suspicious activity at a small nearby apartment complex prompting the order to be issued.

Beauchamp also says responding officers were able to talk to other residents in the complex before determining the call to be unfounded and then notifying the school that the “hold in place” was lifted.

A “hold in place” order is a safety measure used where all students and staff remain inside the building and classrooms continuing with regular business while law enforcement investigates any reports of possible danger. It was the second such order issued over the past week or so within the Camdenton School District.

We want to inform you about a **Hold in Place** that took place today in our building. Due to suspicious activity at a nearby residence, we were advised by local authorities to initiate a **Hold in Place** for the safety of our students and staff.

Once the situation was resolved, we received the all-clear from local authorities, and the hold in place was lifted. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.