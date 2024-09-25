MODOT Says They’re Getting Ready To Start The Process Of Removing The Toll Booths

Construction work to remove the toll booths on what had been the community toll bridge is apparently one step closer to happening.

That’s the word from MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger who says a bid opening on some projects around the area was just held during a meeting last Friday. Upon final approval of the bid to remove the toll booths, the work will then soon begin but not without some disruptions to traffic.

“If you are resident across the Community Bridge, be aware that there will be some traffic impacts. There will be two separate weekly week long five day closures of Route MM to allow that contractor to demolish the toll plazas and reconstruct the pavement underneath the toll Plaza.”

A contract for the work is expected to be awarded by the end of the year with the actual work itself to be done during the winter months.