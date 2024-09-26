Royals And Cardinals Pull Off Double Wins So Far This Week

Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.

Maybe that was the case for the Royals last night in D.C. taking on the Nationals, looking to snap a week’s long losing streak.

That’s allowed a team like the Detroit Tigers to swoop in and feel very comfortable about their wild card position.

But the Royals last night made a move to, at least for the moment, fortify their current position.

10th inning, 0-0 against the Nats.

Bobby Witt with a single to the left side.

A throwing error by Nassim Nunez allowed Kyle Isabel to score the only run of the ballgame.

No RBI for Witt, but he doesn’t care.

Royals win it in 10, 1-0 was the final score.

Offense, again, tough to come by for both teams, but the Nationals, a couple of errors in the ballgame.

It was Cole Reagans getting the start.

Doesn’t factor in the decision, but six strong.

So, the Royals are currently tied with the Detroit Tigers for the final two wild card spots, looking up at the Orioles and holding a two games advantage over the Minnesota Twins.

They hit the mound Wednesday night and pull off another win….3 and 0…giving them a 2 game advantage.

Game 3 is tomorrow.

The Cardinals, not a great season, needless to say, but their pitcher Quinn Matthews named Baseball America’s Pitcher of the Year.

They did pull off a win Tuesday night against the Colorado Rockies in Game 1….7 to 3.

Game 2 sees a win as well, 5 and 2…..setting up for a final showdown on Thursday for game 3.