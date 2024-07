Holiday fuel prices across the lake aren’t breaking the bank as much this year.

According to GasBuddy.com, prices on the land for a gallon of regular range from as low as $2.89 in Lebanon to $3.19 in Eldon, and as low as $3.18 in Osage Beach to as high as $3.69 in Versailles for Diesel.

On the water, prices for 87 octane fuel are as low as $3.69 to as high as $3.92, while 93 octane is as low as $4.49 to as high as $5.39.

Diesel is coming in between $3.79 to $4.09 per gallon.