Camdenton BOA Meeting Set For Tuesday

What appears to be a short agenda is up next Tuesday night for the Camdenton Board of Aldermen.

New business items include hiring a water and street laborer, promoting a water laborer and approving funding for the Missouri Symphony.

The board will also hear good news and bad news in Administrator Jeff Hooker’s report.

The good…more businesses, unconfirmed at this point, are setting their sights on opening up within the city.

The bad…bids for the proposed community center came in almost $8-million over the budgeted amount and plans are being reworked with the architect to try to cut down on that figure.

The Camdenton Board of Aldermen meeting, Tuesday in city hall, begins at 6:00.