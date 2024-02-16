fbpx

Fri. Feb 16th, 2024

 

Home Explosion In Hallsville Likely Caused By Gun Firing Into Propane Tank Igniting Off A Candle

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Thursday, February 15th, 2024

An explosion and fire that damaged a duplex and seriously injured two people in January, in Hallsville, has been ruled accidental according to the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.

A report on KOMU-TV indicates the investigator believes that the explosion was caused possibly by a gun discharging into a propane tank and the propane tank reacting with the open flame of a candle.

The report also described two round holes similar in shape and size to the entry and exit of a round from a handgun that were found on the propane cylinder.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Thursday, February 15th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony