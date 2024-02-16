Iberia Woman To Face Additional Drug Charges After Syringe Falls Out Of Her Bra At The Jail

An Iberia woman faces a pending felony charge after a syringe fell out of her bra while being dressed out at the Miller County Jail.

That’s according to the probable cause statement filed in the courthouse alleging the incident happened on Sunday after Melinda Winebrenner had been taken into custody for testing positive for methamphetamine.

Winebrenner, who also allegedly admitted to knowing she was not supposed to have a syringe on her while being escorted into the jail, is formally charged with delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county or private jail without a prescription.

A summons was issued for Winebrenner with a court date set for the middle of next month.