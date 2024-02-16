New 235 Area Code Going Into Effect Across Missouri On March 24th

Starting near the end of next month, your fingers are gonna get a little more of a workout when dialing numbers within the 5-7-3 area code.

The new 2-3-5 area code goes in effect on March 24th being added as an overlay to the existing 5-7-3 area code. That means you’ll need to dial all ten numbers to place your call.

The new area code will mainly serve most of southeastern Missouri including the larger cities of Charleston, Columbia, Farmington, Hannibal and Jefferson City.

Existing customers already with a 5-7-3 area code will not lose or have to change their phone numbers.