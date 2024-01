A home in Roach is destroyed by fire.

That’s according to the Northwest Camden County Fire District which says crews were called on Saturday to the location on Alcorn Hollow Road.

Upon arrival, the second-tier lake home was fully involved.

Nobody was home at the time and there were no injuries reported. A cause for the blaze was not released.

Mutual aid and water resources were provided by personnel from the Mid-County and Sunrise Beach districts.