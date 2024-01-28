Former Laquey Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With A Student Is Now Back In Missouri

That Laquey teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student before fleeing to Texas where she was taken into custody is now back in Missouri.

26-year-old Hailey Clifton-Carmack was extradited this week from the Comal County, Texas, Jail and has since been booked into the Pulaski County Jail on a $250,000 bond with GPS, no contact with anyone under the age of 18 and other special conditions attached to the bond.

Clifton-Carmack had been charged in Pulaski County with second-degree statutory rape, sexual contact with a student, child molestation and endangering the welfare of a child.

However, since then, Clifton-Carmack has been indicted by a Pulaski County public grand jury. Details of those charges in the grand jury indictment are not public information.

The allegations against Clifton-Carmack came to light when a student reported a sexual relationship between a teacher and a student.