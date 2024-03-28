Homeless Man Facing Charges Of Stealing After Posing As Walmart Manager

A homeless man facing felony charges of stealing in Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County court this week.

Officials report that Francisco Hernandez entered a non-guilty plea during his arraignment.

Court documents allege that Hernandez back on March 25th, had collected some $750 dollars by pretending to be a manager of the local Walmart, saying he could be able to purchase electronics at a discount rate for others.

He’s expected to face a counsel status hearing on April 2nd with a preliminary hearing on April 22nd.