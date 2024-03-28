St. Elizabeth R-4 Schools Awarded Grants For FEMA Safe Room – Hoping For Yes Vote On April Ballot Tax Levy

The St. Elizabeth R-4 school district is on the receiving end of federal grant money.

According to the Superintendent Doug Kempker, the State Emergency Management Agency or SEMA approved an application for a sub-grant covering $750,000 of non-federal match funds, which combined with the $2,250,000 of federal funds, will allow for the construction of a FEMA Safe Room.

In addition to the grant money, the district is also asking voters to approve a $0.99 cent tax levy in the April 2nd election, which if approved, would combine with the federal funds to finish the project.

Should the measure pass, it would allow the district to build a regulation-size gymnasium that doubles as a FEMA safe room, and it will be the first major project since 1999, when the school added a new cafeteria and stage into the existing gym built in 1968.