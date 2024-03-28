fbpx

Fri. Mar 29th, 2024

 

Dispute Over Sewage Dump In Sunrise Beach Completed – Money Awarded To Residents Affected

All News RSS Feed Crime Politics Top Stories Thursday, March 28th, 2024

It took some five years but a dispute over sewage being dumped into the lake in Sunrise Beach comes to an end earlier this month with eight homeowners being awarded a combined $2,125,000.

The violations, exposed in 2019 by LakeExpo and KY-3, alleged multiple infractions by, then, Sunrise Beach Public Works Director Brian Scheiter who was terminated by the village.

Courthouse records show that Jeffrey Gebhart and Timothy Vanderwell were each awarded a little more than $143,000. Robert and Susan Ferguson, Michael and Kristy McGinley, Neal and Monica Seemayer, Thomas and Wendy Vanderwell, and Jamie and Kelly Aikey were awarded more than $286,000 while Michael and Melissa Lawhead were awarded over $408,000 in the settlement.

Circuit Judge Kenneth Hayden presided over the case against Scheiter and the village.

All News RSS Feed Crime Politics Top Stories Thursday, March 28th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony