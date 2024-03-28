Dispute Over Sewage Dump In Sunrise Beach Completed – Money Awarded To Residents Affected

It took some five years but a dispute over sewage being dumped into the lake in Sunrise Beach comes to an end earlier this month with eight homeowners being awarded a combined $2,125,000.

The violations, exposed in 2019 by LakeExpo and KY-3, alleged multiple infractions by, then, Sunrise Beach Public Works Director Brian Scheiter who was terminated by the village.

Courthouse records show that Jeffrey Gebhart and Timothy Vanderwell were each awarded a little more than $143,000. Robert and Susan Ferguson, Michael and Kristy McGinley, Neal and Monica Seemayer, Thomas and Wendy Vanderwell, and Jamie and Kelly Aikey were awarded more than $286,000 while Michael and Melissa Lawhead were awarded over $408,000 in the settlement.

Circuit Judge Kenneth Hayden presided over the case against Scheiter and the village.