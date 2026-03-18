House Fires and Natural Cover Fires Keep Lake Area Districts Busy

It was a busy Monday for lake area fire districts with multiple calls being received including a house fire in the 2300 block of Channelview Drive in Osage Beach.

Multiple districts including fireboats apparently responded to that scene keeping personnel busy for several hours.

Providing coverage for Mid-County which was assisting in Osage Beach was the Southwest Camden County District which then was called around 8pm to a fully-involved well house fire in the 1200 block of Highway 73 in Branch.

Crews were able to put that blaze out in short order with a space heater malfunction blamed for the fire.