Wed. Mar 18th, 2026

 

UPDATE: Sonic Boom or Meteor Strike (Or Both) Now Being Questioned

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Tuesday, March 17th, 2026

Many heard it and maybe even felt it felt around the lake area and mid-Missouri with a pretty good idea but still wondering none the less.

What was originally reported as a sonic boom is now being explained, instead, as being caused by a meteor strike over northern Ohio.

It didn’t take long for the Camden County Emergency Management Agency to confirm the loud blast reported a little before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday across the region as a sonic boom caused by low flying aircraft based on information the EMA could “confirm”.

Since then, the National Weather Service has confirmed satellite imagery suggests confirmed reports by NASA that a 7 ton meteor broke apart over northern Ohio with its effects felt as far away as in New York

The timing of that occurrence, however, doesn’t match up with a loud boom and shaking felt in the lake are right around 11:00 in the morning.

Logically there were two incidents but for the conspiracy theorists, stay tuned for more updates.

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Tuesday, March 17th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony