UPDATE: Sonic Boom or Meteor Strike (Or Both) Now Being Questioned

Many heard it and maybe even felt it felt around the lake area and mid-Missouri with a pretty good idea but still wondering none the less.

What was originally reported as a sonic boom is now being explained, instead, as being caused by a meteor strike over northern Ohio.

It didn’t take long for the Camden County Emergency Management Agency to confirm the loud blast reported a little before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday across the region as a sonic boom caused by low flying aircraft based on information the EMA could “confirm”.

Since then, the National Weather Service has confirmed satellite imagery suggests confirmed reports by NASA that a 7 ton meteor broke apart over northern Ohio with its effects felt as far away as in New York

The timing of that occurrence, however, doesn’t match up with a loud boom and shaking felt in the lake are right around 11:00 in the morning.

Logically there were two incidents but for the conspiracy theorists, stay tuned for more updates.