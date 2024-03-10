Four People Facing Felony Charges Following Traffic Stop & Search Warrant In Eldon

Four people face felony drug charges following a traffic stop and the execution of a search warrant in Eldon.

A probable cause statement filed in Miller County indicates that 45-year-old Erin Engelage was pulled over after almost causing an accident and then failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign.

Engelage also, allegedly, gave consent for a search and was found to be in possession of two fentanyl capsules.

She’s charged with possession of a controlled substance with a $25,000 bond.

A subsequent search of the residence she had pulled away from uncovered over three pounds of marijuana, over 35 grams of suspected methamphetamine, one fentanyl capsule and paraphernalia in different locations of the house including in a child’s bedroom resulting in 44-year-old Paul White and 37-year-old Victor White being taken into custody.

They are both charged with manufacturing of a controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school, two counts each of second-degree drug trafficking and endangering the welfare of a child. Both of their bonds were set at $125,000.

Also arrested at the residence was 64-year-old Vickie White identified as the legal caretaker of the juvenile who also lives at the residence.

Vickie Whote is charged with felonies for Endangering the welfare of a child and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance.

Her bond was set at $25,000.