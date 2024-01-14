HWP Captain John Hotz To Retire Following 30+ Years Of Service In Missouri

After more than 34 years of service, the last nine as director of public information and education, the highway patrol will have a new person in that position.

Captain John Hotz has announced his intention to retire from the patrol.

Hotz was initially appointed to the highway patrol as a new trooper on July 1-1989, before working up the ranks to captain and designated as the P-I-O.

The Camden, New Jersey, native will be spending more time with his wife and two children.

The final day officially on the job for Captain Hotz will be the 31st of this month.

****Full info:

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announces the following retirement:

Captain John J. Hotz, director of the Public Information and Education Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO, will retire effective February 1, 2024, after more than 34 years of dedicated service.

Hotz was appointed to the Patrol on July 1, 1989. After graduating from the Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop A, Zone 7, Bates County. On November 1, 1994, Hotz was promoted to corporal and designated assistant zone supervisor of Zone 5, Ray and Carroll counties. On January 1, 1997, Hotz transferred to Troop A Headquarters and was assigned as one of the public information and education officers. He was promoted to sergeant on August 1, 1998. On August 1, 2006, he was promoted to lieutenant and designated assistant director of the Public Information and Education Division, General Headquarters. On March 1, 2015, Hotz was promoted to Captain and designated the director of the Public Information and Education Division, General Headquarters.

Captain Hotz was born in Camden, New Jersey. He graduated from Lowndes County High School, Valdosta, GA, in 1985. In 1989, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from the University of Southern Mississippi, in Hattiesburg, MS. Capt. Hotz and his wife, Paula, have two children: James and Emily.