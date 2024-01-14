Wind Chill Advisory In Effect As Temperatures Plummet Across The Lake Area

Don’t look now but following the winter weather we had on Friday, the lake area appears to be in the bullseye for another round of the stuff on Sunday and into Monday.

Mother Nature is expected to deliver to the lake area a couple inches of snow and single-digit to negative temperatures for the next few days…it’s a combination that Weatherology’s Cara Foster says is prompting various advisories to be issued.

“Not because of the amount of snow or kind of mixture snow mixture that we are/could be getting. It’s things like the rapid freezing of wet roadways, which can cause very hazardous conditions. And also on top of that, the high winds.”

Early Sunday there was a Wind Chill Warning in effect, but that was set to expire at noon.

Full details from the National Weather service can be found below….

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest, and west central Missouri. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear layered clothing, a hat, and gloves.

DISCUSSION... Wind chills will drop between -15 to -25 degrees into this morning. A winter system will bring snow to portions of the region today, mainly in the late morning into early evening. Snowfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible in the area covered by a Winter Weather Advisory. More northern portions of the area may see a dusting of snow. Very cold temperatures today will allow snow to immediately accumulate on roads. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. Additional light snowfall is possible Monday into Monday night, mainly north of Highway 60. An Arctic airmass will continue to filter into the region early this week. Wind chill values will fall into the -15 to -25 range at times through Tuesday morning. Air temperatures will fall below zero across much of the area.