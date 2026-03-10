HWP Make Handful Of Arrests For DWI With Two Accidents Over The Weekend

The highway patrol reports two accidents and a handful of arrests over the weekend in the lake area.

The first accident happened on highway-52 near Swaying Oaks Road in Miller County which sent one person to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The second accident happened on Anchorage Road in Morgan County which sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries and resulted in the driver now facing a pending charge of DWI involving serious physical injury.

Of the five arrests, all but one involved impaired driving while the other arrest was for a failure to appear in court warrant.

Three of the arrests happened in Miller County with the other two happening in Camden and Morgan counties.