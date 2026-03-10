General Revenue Collections Decrease Slightly For The Month While The Year Remains Up

Wed. Mar 11th, 2026
Net general revenue collections around the state show a decrease of 2-and-a-half percent for February of the year compared to 2025…from $879.1 million to 856.9 million this year.
State Budget Director Dan Haug also reports, at the same time, that 2026 fiscal year-to-date collections increased by one-percent from 8.3 billion last year to 8.38 billion this year.
Gross collections by tax types showed increases for individual income tax, decreases for pass through entity taxes and mixed numbers for sales and use taxes, corporate income and corporate franchise taxes and refunds.
Full Report:
State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for February 2026 decreased 2.5 percent compared to those for February 2025, from $879.1 million last year to $856.9 million this year.
Net general revenue collections for 2026 fiscal year-to-date increased 1.0 percent compared to February 2025, from $8.30 billion last year to $8.38 billion this year.
GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE
Individual income tax collections
Pass through entity tax collections
Sales and use tax collections
Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections
All other collections
Refunds
The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.