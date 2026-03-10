General Revenue Collections Decrease Slightly For The Month While The Year Remains Up

Net general revenue collections around the state show a decrease of 2-and-a-half percent for February of the year compared to 2025…from $879.1 million to 856.9 million this year.

State Budget Director Dan Haug also reports, at the same time, that 2026 fiscal year-to-date collections increased by one-percent from 8.3 billion last year to 8.38 billion this year.

Gross collections by tax types showed increases for individual income tax, decreases for pass through entity taxes and mixed numbers for sales and use taxes, corporate income and corporate franchise taxes and refunds.

Full Report:

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Increased 2.9 percent for the year, from $5.49 billion last year to $5.65 billion this year.

Increased 4.7 percent for the month.

Pass through entity tax collections

Decreased 24.1 percent for the year, from $417.1 million last year to $316.4 million this year.

Decreased 45.4 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 4.5 percent for the year, from $2.18 billion last year to $2.28 billion this year.

Decreased 2.8 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Decreased 21.0 percent for the year, from $519.6 million last year to $410.5 million this year.

Increased 1.2 percent for the month.

All other collections

Decreased 0.8 percent for the year, from $587.3 million last year to $582.8 million this year.

Decreased 40.9 percent for the month.

Refunds

Decreased 4.4 percent for the year, from $886.4 million last year to $847.4 million this year.

Increased 5.5 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

