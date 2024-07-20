HWP Reports 2 Crashes In The Region Resulting In Injuries

Two Warsaw residents are injured in a one-vehicle accident shortly before 2:00 Friday afternoon on Braden Road near East Main in Benton County.

The highway patrol says it happened when the van driven by 38-year-old Misty Cassidy ran off the road and struck a tree.

Cassidy suffered minor injuries and refused treatment on the scene while a passenger, 54-year-old Prudence Wilbanks was seriously hurt and flown to University Hospital.

Also…

Falling asleep at the wheel is being blamed for a one-car accident along highway-17 north of Waynesville in Pulaski County that sent a Brumley resident to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened late Friday afternoon.

20-year-old KylieAnn Luebbert suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Phelps Health in Rolla.

Luebbert was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.