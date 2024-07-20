Hulk Hogan Visits The Lake Of The Ozarks

The Hulkster is in the Ozarks.

That according to his press team, saying he’s here to enjoy the water, the people and to promote his new beer.

Hulk Hogan was at Frankie and Louie’s and Shady Gator’s on Friday and is expected to be Macadoodles and HyVee on Saturday.

The Hulk is calling his tour the “The Summer of Real American Beer.”

Hogan just recently appeared at the Republican National Convention, where he led an energic and emotion speech with his endorsement of Donald Trump for the next President of the USA & Nominee for the Republican Party.