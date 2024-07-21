Cellphones & Photographs During Emergency Stops Becoming An Issue For First Responders

It’s almost a sure thing nowadays…you come upon a traffic accident, a fire or any other kind of emergency and someone not involved in what’s happening will have his or her cellphone out taking pictures or video to be posted on social media.

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says it’s more common than you think and, potentially, becomes an obstacle to emergency personnel doing their jobs.

“You know, I don’t understand the fascination with seeing how fast we can get it published. You know, there’s victims in those cars. And, you know, let’s let us do our job.”

Frandsen goes on to say that traffic accidents usually draw more of the video amateurs than other scenarios.

Starting next January 1st, taking pictures or videos from your car could result in you receiving a ticket and having to talk about it with a judge.