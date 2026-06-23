Iberia Man Arrested for (Allegedly) Sexually Assaulting A 5-Year-Old Girl

A 25-year-old man from Iberia faces felony charges after admitting that he had sexually abused a five-year-old girl.

The probable cause statement indicates that Dalton Gregory Lee assaulted the girl at his residence while showing her pornography and that he would not stop when she asked him to stop.

A forensic interview at Kids’ Harbor was conducted with the girl graphically describing the assault after which Lee told her it was a secret and not to tell anyone.

Lee, who initially denied the allegations, is formally charged with Statutory Sodomy or Attempted Statutory Sodomy-Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Victim Less than 12 Years Old and Child Molestation with a Victim less than 12 Years Old.

Bond was set at $150,000 with added conditions of no contact with the victim or any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Lee is held in the Miller County Jail.