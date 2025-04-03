Iberia Man Charged with Possession of Child Porn

A 21-year-old from Iberia faces two felony charges for alleged possession of child pornography and possession of sexually explicit pictures and video of child porn.

That’s according to a probable cause statement filed in the Miller County Courthouse which indicates that a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led an investigator to a location outside of Iberia at which time Owen Lee consented to being questioned and a search of his cell phone.

During questioning, Lee also allegedly admitted to searching the internet and downloading the pornographic material and that the children in the material were “little kids.”

Lee was taken into custody and was being held in the Miller County Jail on a $75,000 bond.