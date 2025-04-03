Gov. Kehoe Requesting Major Disaster Declaration Following March 14-15 Storms

Governor Mike Kehoe has requested that President Trump approve a major disaster declaration to provide federal assistance in a total of 28 counties following severe storms and tornadoes that ripped across parts of the state March 14th and 15th.

The State Emergency Management Agency and local partners have been working in coordination with FEMA to document damages caused by storms in the areas impacted which include…among others…Camden, Laclede and Pulaski counties.

Individual Assistance will allow eligible residents to seek assistance for temporary housing, housing repairs, replacement of damaged belongings, vehicles, and other expenses.

Public Assistance will allow local governments and qualifying nonprofits to seek assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement of damaged roads and bridges.

Joint damage assessments estimate more than $26.9 million in emergency response costs and damage to public infrastructure caused by the March 14th and 15th storms.