“I’m Part of the Cartel. Do You Want to Die” Lands 20-Year-Old from Iberia in Jail

A 20-year-old from Iberia faces felony charges after driving into a business parking lot Sunday night allegedly identifying himself as part of the Cartel and asking the unnamed victim if he, or she, wanted to die.

That’s according to the probable cause statement filed in the Miller County Courthouse which also goes on to indicate that the suspect, Robert Neal, drove away. Neal later contacted at a residence after deputies were able to view surveillance video to get a license plate number and the subsequent address..

During questioning and a search of the residence, Neal did not request an attorney and refused to speak with the deputy. Two handguns, multiple magazines, ammunition and the clothing worn during the incident were discovered in the house.

Neal is formally charged with unlawful use of a weapon-exhibiting and armed criminal action. He was being held in the Miller County Jail on a $25,000 bond.