Chiefs & Mizzou Continue Winning Streaks After Weekend Games

The Chiefs continue to defend their Super Bowl title without defeat.

Their 22-17 winners last night over the Atlanta Falcons.

The former Missouri Tiger Nick Bolton with a big tackle late in the ball game on 4th down to secure the win.

Rashi Rice, big time game, 12 catches, 110 yards and a touchdown for Mahomes.

Two passing touchdowns on the night with a pick for 217 yards.

Chiefs are 3-0 on the season.

Mizzou is 4-0.

The Tigers beat Vanderbilt in double overtime, 30-27.

However, Mizzou slips in the poll, the Associated Press poll, from No. 7 to No. 11 as the Tigers began the preseason with that No. 11 ranking.