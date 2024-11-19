Influenza Surveillance Report Showing Flu Activity Picking Up Statewide

The worst is yet to come.

That appears to be the obvious case when it comes to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ influenza surveillance report showing only two cases in the lake area for the most recent weekly report…both of those cases in Morgan County.

Overall so far for the 2024-2025, there have been 11 cases reported in the lake area…four each in Camden and Morgan counties, three in Miller County.

Statewide, for the most recent week, there were 220 influenza cases reported…1,177 for the season-to-date…584 type-A, 591 type-B and two cases untyped.