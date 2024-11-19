DNR Accepting Grant Applications for Abandoned Well Plugging Projects

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has announced that applications are being accepted from eligible public water systems f0r abandoned well plugging projects.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, NOV. 19, 2024 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for Abandoned Well Plugging Grants from eligible public water systems through April 30, 2025.

The grant offers up to $20,000 per project to properly plug abandoned wells located near or within service areas of groundwater-based community and not-for-profit noncommunity public water systems. Abandoned wells, if not plugged properly, pose a physical hazard to both people and wildlife. Abandoned wells also allow for potential contamination of for groundwater, the primary drinking water source for more than 80% of public water systems in Missouri.

Community and not-for-profit noncommunity public water systems with at least one active or emergency well are eligible to apply for reimbursement funding through this program. Project selection is competitive and the priority application period is open now through Jan. 30, 2025. Applications received Feb. 1 through April 30, 2025, may be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis if available funds remain. Applicants may apply via the department’s Funding Opportunities Portal at dnr.mo.gov/financial-opportunities/funding-portal/access-request). A fully executed financial assistance agreement between the project applicant and the department is required prior to incurring project-related costs.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is committed to helping Missouri communities protect their drinking water sources and protect human health. Funding for the Abandoned Well Plugging grant program derives wholly or in part from monies received through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information, please visit the Abandoned Well Plugging Grant webpage.