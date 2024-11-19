Miller County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Motorist Impacts Near MoDOT Project

Although traffic flow is not expected to be impacted, the Miller County Sheriff’s Office is putting out notice that some extra caution should be used by motorists during an upcoming project in the area of the highway-17 bridge over the Osage River.

Starting next Monday, a contractor for MoDOT will be working on bank stabilization along the river with work trucks and equipment using the job site entrance on the southern side of the bridge.

Working hours, weather permitting, is planned for 7-AM to 5-PM Mondays through Fridays. The project should be finished by the first of the year.